One80 Intermediaries (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired Comprehensive Planning – Goodman, LLC., an independent brokerage and managing general agency specializing in life insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Established in 1995, Comprehensive Planning – Goodman, LLC. (CPG), provides life insurance, long term care, disability income and annuities. CPG focuses on impaired risk underwriting, life settlements and insurance solutions for business owners. The firm maintains partnerships with more than 20 carrier partners while providing a consultative approach to the brokers and clients they serve.
“I am thrilled to expand upon One80’s existing life insurance capabilities with the acquisition of CPG,” said Matthew F. Power, President, One80 Intermediaries. “I have been extremely impressed with CPG’s passion and commitment to providing quality risk solutions, competitive products and unparalleled service,” he continued.
“We look forward to further building upon One80’s market leading platform. I am confident that our partnership will create further opportunity and value for our independent producers, clients, strategic partners and employees,” said Phil Goodman, Managing Director, One80 Intermediaries.
One80 Intermediaries is a privately held firm with offices throughout the US and Canada. As a leading insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, professional and personal lines, life insurance, and travel/accident and health coverages. One80 specializes in key industry verticals such as medical stop loss, cannabis captives, alternative risk, warranty coverage and lender-based insurance. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, individuals and associations and unions, and has access to all major insurance markets in the US, Canada and UK. One80 has offices in more than 40 locations in the US and Canada. For more information visit www.one80intermediaries.com
