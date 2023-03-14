BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--
One80 Intermediaries (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired Manchester Specialty Programs. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Manchester Specialty Programs (Manchester Specialty) provides comprehensive business insurance solutions for home care, medical staffing, allied health, and human/social services organizations. Coverage is available on a national basis, with a specialist underwriting and marketing approach that benefits their broker and carrier partners.
“The health care industry is a dynamic, ever-changing and expanding growth industry - and with that we are excited to extend our offerings in this space with the acquisition of Manchester Specialty,” said Matthew F. Power, President, One80 Intermediaries. “I have worked with the firm for decades and have been very impressed with their expertise and service-oriented culture,” he continued.
“The Manchester Specialty team is comprised of underwriting, product development, and marketing professionals who are committed to maintaining excellent relationships with top-tier insurance carriers,” said William D. Thompson CIC, Managing Director, One80 Intermediaries. “Joining One80’s robust technology platform and leadership team will ensure we continue to deliver sound protection and unique insurance solutions at scale,” he continued.
“We are excited to be part of One80’s innovative platform and highly specialized business model. We are confident that this partnership will help us to further develop insurance products in response to emerging services and delivery of care, particularly to support our accreditation and association relationships,” said Lynn M. Vallee CPCU MBA, Managing Director, One80 Intermediaries.
About One80 Intermediaries
One80 Intermediaries is a privately held firm with offices throughout the US and Canada. As a leading insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, professional and personal lines, life insurance, and travel/accident and health coverages. One80 specializes in key industry verticals such as medical stop loss, cannabis captives, alternative risk, warranty coverage and lender-based insurance. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, individuals and associations and unions, and has access to all major insurance markets in the US, Canada, and UK. One80 has offices in more than 40 locations in the US and Canada. For more information visit www.one80intermediaries.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005020/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Lenika P. Milne
lmilne@one80intermediaries.com
(786) 865-4614
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES NURSING HEALTH INSURANCE HEALTH INSURANCE MANAGED CARE SOCIAL SERVICES
SOURCE: One80 Intermediaries
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/14/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 03/14/2023 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005020/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.