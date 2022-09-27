BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
One80 Intermediaries (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired C&M First Services, Inc., a full-service brokerage firm that provides commercial and personal lines insurance to Asian American retail brokers throughout the United States. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Established in 1989, C&M First is one of the largest Asian owned insurance agencies in the United States. The firm provides innovative insurance solutions that are designed for clients with diverse backgrounds and unique requirements. The C&M team is multi-cultured and multi-lingual, ensuring brokers receive tailored solutions and market leading customer service.
“Asian American owned businesses continue to expand and develop throughout the United States. I have been very impressed with C&M First’s tailored approach to customer service and look forward to working with the team to serve Asian American businesses,” said Matthew F. Power, President, One80 Intermediaries.
“We are excited to join the One80 team. The leadership’s experience, expertise and entrepreneurial spirit sets One80 apart from its competitors. I look forward to leveraging One80’s platform to scale the C&M First business model while continuing to provide market leading customer service to our existing relationships throughout the United States,” said Eric Cheng, Managing Director, One80 Intermediaries.
About One80 Intermediaries
One80 Intermediaries is a privately held firm with offices throughout the US and Canada. As a leading insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, professional and personal lines, life insurance, and travel/accident and health coverages. One80 specializes in key industry verticals such as medical stop loss, cannabis captives, alternative risk, warranty coverage and lender-based insurance. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, individuals and associations and unions, and has access to all major insurance markets in the US, Canada and UK. One80 has offices in more than 40 locations in the US and Canada. For more information visit www.one80intermediaries.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005317/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Lenika P. Milne
lmilne@one80intermediaries.com
(786) 865-4614
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS INSURANCE
SOURCE: One80 Intermediaries
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/27/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/27/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005317/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.