OneDigital Retirement + Wealth Hires Saumen Chattopadhyay as Chief Investment Officer

OneDigital Investment Advisors “OneDigital,” a registered investment advisor (RIA) focused on corporate retirement plans, today announced it has hired Saumen Chattopadhyay as its Chief Investment Officer.
In this new role, Saumen will lead OneDigital’s portfolio management and due diligence team responsible for economic forecasting, retirement plan investment selection, Collective Investment Trust (CIT) management, defining benefits strategies, managing endowment and foundation programs and the wealth advisory business. He will focus on providing strategies for OneDigital’s customers that meet the ever-changing macroeconomic environment by building investment portfolios and making investment-directed decisions for OneDigital’s Retirement + Wealth division. Saumen will also chair the RIA’s investment committee, which sets strategy and allocation for OneDigital’s various investment strategies.
“I couldn’t ask for a better candidate to fill this role. Saumen is an outstanding addition to our executive team and brings the right combination of investment experience, innovation and a proven track record of leadership ability to assemble and manage an exceptional portfolio management team,” said Vince Morris, President of OneDigital’s Retirement + Wealth Division. “Saumen's knowledge of the industry will help us as we expand the level of investment capabilities to better serve our clients at the individual and organizational level. We look forward to him taking on this important role."
Saumen brings extensive experience to the position, having served in senior roles at other national financial firms during his 25-year career in financial services. He has vast executive leadership experience as a Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Head of Investment, and Director/Lead Portfolio Manager (PM) at large institutions with $100 billion under management. Most recently, Chattopadhyay was the Chief Investment Officer of the Carson Group, where he managed their $20 billion investment platform and a team of 14 investment professionals. In his role at OneDigital, Saumen will be responsible for providing executive oversight of the firm’s investment strategy and execution, in addition to overseeing all institutional and high-net-worth client accounts.
“OneDigital's success has been fueled by a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This has enabled the company to heavily invest in technology and resources that benefit our clients and their employees,” said Saumen Chattopadhyay, Chief Investment Officer of OneDigital’s Retirement + Wealth Division. “The wealth management industry is primed for expansion and I’m excited to be a part of driving that presence at OneDigital.”
Since acquiring the Retirement + Wealth Division in January of 2020, OneDigital has welcomed an additional 27 acquisitions in the retirement and wealth space, including Praxis Consulting Inc. and Fiduciary Plan Advisors earlier this year. This leadership appointment further solidifies OneDigital’s investment in the Retirement and Wealth division and the expansion to come.
About OneDigital
OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness and workplace benefits continue to shift, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital’s exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital’s commitment to technology and innovation enables its 2,400 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry.
OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit onedigital.com.
