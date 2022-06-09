LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2022--
Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced that for the first time, it will bring its onehome value-based home care model to Virginia.
onehome, a subsidiary of Humana, will coordinate convenient in-home care services for Humana Medicare Advantage plan members in Virginia, working closely with existing home care providers in the market. onehome’s integrated model creates a single point of accountability that takes into account the needs of patients, physicians, hospitals and health plans for home-based patient care, with that care largely delivered through a network of local home care providers. The services onehome coordinates include a range of post-acute needs including infusion care, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy and durable medical equipment (DME) services at patients’ homes. Ultimately, the goal is to make home care easier for members and their physicians.
“Humana’s acquisition of onehome in 2021 and expansion into Virginia this year further advances the company’s commitment to building our Home Solutions business and value-based offerings,” said Andrew Agwunobi, M.D., MBA, President of Humana’s Home Solutions business. “There is a tremendous need for a care model that provides high quality, fully-integrated care in the home at reduced cost. Humana’s value-based approach aims to deliver on that promise and on our mission of bringing healing home.”
Over the past four years, Humana has substantially grown its home care capabilities, building on its existing operations. The major acquisition of Kindred at Home (currently being rebranded as CenterWell Home Health), helped Humana become the nation’s largest provider of home care services. And, the acquisition of onehome brought Humana a value-based model and expertise in coordinating home care services in concert with other, local home care providers.
In Virginia, onehome’s value-based model is first rolling out in Richmond, Roanoke and Southern Virginia counties. Within several months, onehome will be available to coordinate home care services for Humana Medicare Advantage plan members throughout the state, as well as in North Carolina, totaling more than half a million people. In the future, these services will be payer agnostic, and onehome will accept Medicare health insurance plans in Virginia and North Carolina other than Humana.
With the expansion of onehome, Humana plans to add approximately 220 employees in Virginia and North Carolina by the end of 2022, bringing the company’s total employment in the region to more than 2,000.
“onehome’s value-based approach relieves patients and physicians from the burden of dealing with multiple providers of home health services, including medication and equipment, which is the common experience for those currently navigating the extremely fragmented home health industry,” said Ramon Falero, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of onehome. “There’s a tremendous benefit for seniors in receiving better coordinated home care services that improve their health and their quality of life.”
Within five years, Humana expects 50% of its Medicare Advantage members to have access to the company’s value-based home care model.
About onehome
One Homecare Solutions (“onehome”) is the result of years of planning and growth, working to meet the needs of health plans by serving their members through a value-based, full-risk model for integrated home-based services. The company's model creates one integrated point of accountability that coordinates physicians, hospitals and health plans, serving more than one million health plan members nationwide. onehome manages a full range of post-acute patient needs from infusion care to nursing, OT, PT and durable medical equipment services at patients' homes. As home healthcare continues to grow as the preferred method of ongoing care, onehome will be instrumental in helping to improve patient outcomes and quality of life, reducing hospital readmission rates and lowering costs for health plans.
About Humana
Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other healthcare professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes healthcare easier to navigate and more effective.
