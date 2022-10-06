NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022--
OneMain Financial, the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit, has been named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® by Newsweek. This annual list recognizes American companies based on employee feedback about the company’s level of collaboration and respect, how they feel about their future at the company, alignment of values with their employer and opportunities for career achievement.
“Being one of the most loved workplaces in America is a testament to our more than 9,000 team members who bring their passion for improving our customers’ financial well-being to work every day,” said OneMain Chairman and CEO Doug Shulman. “OneMain is committed to fostering an inclusive, positive culture where team members have opportunities to grow.”
The company’s Most Loved Workplace® profile is available here.
The Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces list is published in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI). BPI conducted a comprehensive survey of more than 1.4 million employees from different companies with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000 people. BPI’s research found that increased employee happiness is a major driver for higher productivity and increased retention.
For the full Newsweek list of 2022’s Most Loved Workplaces, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-100-most-loved-workplaces-2022.
About OneMain Financial
OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today’s problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions available online and in 1,400 locations across 44 states. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.
For information about employment opportunities at OneMain, visit omf.com/careers or text “OneMain” to 25000.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005678/en/
CONTACT: Kelly Ogburn
410-537-9028
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: OneMain Financial
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/06/2022 09:54 AM/DISC: 10/06/2022 09:54 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005678/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.