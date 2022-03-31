OneRail CEO & Founder Bill Catania Named to 2022 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 31, 2022--
Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the premier publication covering the entire global supply chain, named OneRail CEO & Founder Bill Catania among the winners of its 2022 Pros to Know award, recognizing outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the premier publication covering the entire global supply chain, named OneRail CEO & Founder Bill Catania among the winners of its 2022 Pros to Know award, recognizing outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. (Photo: Business Wire)
“It’s an honor to be on this year’s Pros to Know list,” Catania said. “OneRail has had a tremendous amount of momentum in 2022, because we’ve flipped last mile delivery on its head. This is more than me being recognized here — Supply & Demand Chain Executive is acknowledging the sustainable competitive advantage we are providing through our solution that optimizes price and aggregates capacity in real time.”
With an unparalleled national courier and carrier network of over 9 million drivers across the United States, OneRail enables shippers to rapidly scale their last mile delivery by matching any size order to an ecosystem of couriers, carriers and internal fleets to meet client-specific SLAs. By aggregating a low-priced, proven delivery network with the ability to recommend the right vehicle for the right delivery, OneRail continually achieves an on-time delivery of 98.6 percent.
“This year’s winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “This year’s winners are intuitive, adaptive and super smart, continuing to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related.”
According to Mayer, the publication received more than 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever submitted for the award. “This is proof that today’s supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers and partners,” she said.
About OneRail
Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OneRail is pioneering the rapid scale of last mile delivery for shippers, improving dependability, speed and service levels while lowering costs. By aggregating and optimizing a competitively priced and proven delivery network that uses the right vehicle for the right delivery, shippers gain low prices and greater capacity so they can rapidly scale their business and delight customers with an exceptional last mile delivery experience. OneRail helps global enterprises across all industry sectors, including retail, CPG, distribution, construction and healthcare, optimize their last mile delivery operations, while keeping their brand front and center. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to SDCExec.com to learn more.
