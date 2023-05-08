ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 8, 2023--
OneRail, a leading provider of last mile omnichannel fulfillment solutions, today announced the launch of its OneRail Driver application to power efficient delivery management operations for fleet owners. The OneRail Driver app was developed to solve logistics providers’ and fleet managers’ need for reliable real-time visibility, the ability to dispatch and communicate with drivers, track deliveries, and automate billing and operations while powering a real-time customer experience.
One of the greatest challenges of fleet ownership is balancing the supply of fleet assets with annual and seasonal shipping demand. OneRail Driver solves this problem, providing fleet operators with instant access to more fleet assets through its network of more than 12 million drivers, while also providing demand from OneRail’s growing roster of Fortune 500 shippers across retail and wholesale distribution channels. The seamless standalone solution features fast driver onboarding and access to elastic capacity in all 50 States and in more than 350 cities in North America.
“OneRail Driver is a powerful delivery management solution that unlocks additional revenue with the ability to take on larger contracts or more deliveries,” said OneRail Founder & CEO Bill Catania. “While it offers features like enhanced productivity, proof of delivery and analytics on driver performance, the key benefit is extreme scalability and efficiency — the opportunity for fleets to grow exponentially while meeting customer expectations. We’re excited to provide these capabilities to logistics providers across every vertical.”
The OneRail Driver app features a smart-matching API to right-size deliveries to vehicles, route optimization, real-time chain-of-custody tracking, proof of delivery, customer experience, and communication and notifications with drivers and customers, leading to:
- Greater levels of customer satisfaction, brand loyalty and efficiencies
- Increased driver retention
- Additional revenue opportunities
- Elastic capacity without hiring additional drivers or purchasing more vehicles
- Shipping volume from OneRail’s roster of Fortune 500 retailers and wholesalers
OneRail’s last mile delivery fulfillment solution automates last mile logistics, intelligently selecting the right shipping mode and courier or carrier network to optimize each order. The platform features an open API for integrations to deliver enhanced operational data with other trusted business systems and advance digital transformation initiatives.
About OneRail
OneRail is a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution pairing best-in-class software with logistics as a service to provide Amazon-level dependability and speed to help businesses meet their delivery promise. With a real-time connected network of 12 million drivers, OneRail matches the right vehicle for the right delivery so brands lower expenses and increase capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. This people-plus-platform approach features a 24/7 USA-based exceptions team who maintain a 99% on-time delivery rate. OneRail was recently ranked No. 23 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers, and No. 48 on the Inc 5000. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.
