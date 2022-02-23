OneRail recognized in 2021 Gartner ® Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile Technologies

"Being officially named in a Gartner Market Guide is an honor, and for us, being part of the ecosystem further affirms our position as a competitor in the fulfillment space,” said OneRail CEO & Founder Bill Catania. “This announcement comes on the heels of recognition on Retail Today’s Retail CIO Radar for 2022 list, and we hope to continue this path of notoriety toward becoming the comprehensive choice for last mile delivery fulfillment.” View a complimentary copy of the Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile Technologies to learn more about OneRail’s solution offerings at https://go.onerail.com/Vehicle-Routing-and-Scheduling-and-Last-Mile-Technologies.