ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2023--
OneRail, a leading provider of solutions in last mile omnichannel fulfillment, recently announced that it had been positioned by Gartner® as a Representative Vendor in the Market Guide for Last Mile Delivery Technology Solutions.
As organizations continue to seek ways to optimize fleet operations, supply chain technology leaders can use the research in the Market Guide to understand the existing market and evaluate solutions.
OneRail’s comprehensive last mile solution is anchored by its delivery operating system, which automates last mile logistics, intelligently selecting the right shipping mode and courier or carrier network to optimize every order. OneRail’s delivery fulfillment platform is directly connected to an unparalleled real-time connected network of nearly 12 million drivers across more than 350 major U.S. cities and is supported by its 24/7 Exceptions Assist™ team to get ahead of delivery exceptions and ensure a 99% on-time delivery rate. The platform easily integrates with existing supply chain solutions and systems of record used by retailers, wholesalers, product distributors and courier companies to expand their delivery capabilities, rapidly scale their businesses and keep their delivery promise. The result enables shippers to power a branded customer experience, with end-to-end real-time visibility, tracking, and satisfaction rating.
“Being officially named in a Gartner® Market Guide is an honor for us, and we feel the fact that Gartner® now recognizes last mile delivery is huge,” said OneRail Founder and CEO Bill Catania. “Our customers benefit from technology to automate delivery transactions and consolidate orders to reduce costs. If you’re a company looking for a pure-play last mile delivery solution at scale, or if you’re thinking about your omnichannel strategy and how you fulfill against that strategy, OneRail is ideal for you.”
View a complimentary copy of the Market Guide for Last Mile Delivery Technology Solutions to learn more about OneRail’s solution offerings at bit.ly/3N9bFL.
Bill Catania, CEO of OneRail, is a presenter at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2023 session, “Be the Milkman: A Last Mile Renaissance,” on Wednesday, May 10, 2:30 p.m. OneRail is a Premier Exhibitor at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2023 in Orlando, FL, May 8 – 10.
Gartner disclaimer
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About OneRail
OneRail is a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution pairing best-in-class software with logistics as a service to provide Amazon-level dependability and speed to help businesses meet their delivery promise. With a real-time connected network of 12 million drivers, OneRail matches the right vehicle for the right delivery so brands lower expenses and increase capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. This people-plus-platform approach features a 24/7 USA-based exceptions team who maintains a 99% on-time delivery rate. OneRail was recently ranked No. 23 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers and No. 48 on the Inc 5000. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005344/en/
CONTACT: Julia Grove
Director of Marketing, OneRail
703-629-5449
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER TRANSPORT TECHNOLOGY TRUCKING DEPARTMENT STORES TRANSPORT SOFTWARE HOME GOODS DATA MANAGEMENT RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL
SOURCE: OneRail
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/03/2023 08:10 AM/DISC: 05/03/2023 08:08 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005344/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.