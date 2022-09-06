OneSpan Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Jorge Martell

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022--
OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced that Jorge Garcia Martell has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective September 6, 2022. Mr. Martell replaces Jan Kees van Gaalen, who concluded his role as the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer concurrently with Mr. Martell’s appointment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005362/en/
Jorge Martell, OneSpan's Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Mr. Martell joins OneSpan with over 20 years of financial, strategic, and operational leadership experience, including M&A strategy. He most recently served as CFO and Treasurer at Extreme Reach, Inc., an omnichannel creative logistics company for brand advertising, where he played an integral role in transforming and optimizing the company’s balance sheet, and in the execution of its global growth strategy through M&A. Before assuming the CFO role, Martell served as Extreme Reach’s VP of Finance and Corporate Controller. Prior to Extreme Reach, Martell was the Assistant Corporate Controller, Director of Finance and Treasurer at Sapient Corporation, a $1.4 billion publicly-listed company, prior to its acquisition by Publicis Groupe. At Sapient, he was responsible for global revenue operations, global treasury, and all financial matters associated with M&A activities, including the execution and integration of several global acquisitions. Prior to Sapient, Martell held leadership roles at ABM Industries, Inc., and KPMG LLP, where he directed, managed, and supervised the audits of Fortune Global 500 SEC registrants.
“Jorge is an experienced and extremely well-rounded leader in global finance, and we’re thrilled to have him join the OneSpan team,” said OneSpan President and CEO, Matthew Moynahan. “He is a great cultural fit with the transformational leadership team we are assembling here, and his operational leadership is a perfect match as we partner to implement our long-term strategic plan focused on driving increased growth and profitability. I would also like to thank Jan Kees for his contributions over the last year as we developed our plan.”
“The cybersecurity space is evolving quickly. OneSpan is not only at the forefront of mitigating fraud, but the Company is helping customers navigate the digital transformation curve to Web 3.0 and Web 4.0,” said Martell. “I am very excited to be joining OneSpan at this critical time and look forward to helping the Company accelerate its growth.”
Martell is the latest addition to the OneSpan leadership team. In July, Mike Lillie joined OneSpan as Chief Information Officer, and in June, Lara Mataac joined as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Michael Klieman came aboard as Chief Product Officer in May, while Eric Hanson joined as Chief Marketing Officer in March and Tom Aurelio as Chief People Officer in January.
Further details on OneSpan’s leadership team can be found at www.onespan.com/about/leadership.
About OneSpan
OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.
For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.
Copyright© 2022 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005362/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact
Nicole Bosgraaf
Senior PR Manager
+1-401-219-2131
Investor Contact
Joe Maxa
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1-312-766-4009
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY
SOURCE: OneSpan Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/06/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/06/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005362/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.