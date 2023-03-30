BIRMINGHAM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2023--
OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, has been recognized as a market leader in the Business Application Research Center’s (BARC) global report on financial performance management (FPM) software solutions. The BARC Score Financial Performance Management 2023 report places OneStream as a market leader, ranking among the highest portfolio capabilities and market execution scores among vendors.
This recognition as a market leader builds on OneStream’s 2023 momentum as the company recently reported over $300 in Annual Recurring Revenue for 2022, up 50% year-over-year. The company also expanded its customer base by 25% in 2022, with over 1,100 customers globally.
“OneStream is recognized as a Market Leader for its unified Intelligent Finance platform that supports the full range of CPM processes across the enterprise. Additionally, OneStream’s integrated functionality for BI and analytics furthers the platform’s financial consolidation and planning capabilities, bringing key financial and operational metrics together for organizational alignment. With a mission of delivering 100% customer success, OneStream receives excellent customer feedback and continues to be a leader in FPM globally and in the DACH market,” said Dr. Christian Fuchs, Senior Vice President and Head of Data & Analytics Research at BARC.
The BARC Score report highlighted OneStream as an integrated CPM platform for financial consolidation and close, planning, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics with built in financial intelligence and financial data quality capabilities. The report also highlighted the platform’s integrated BI and analytics functionality as another key strength. BARC also recognized the OneStream MarketPlace, which hosts more than 50 downloadable business and productivity applications optimized for the platform.
“This recognition as a Market Leader is a testament to our commitment of driving customer success for organizations around the globe, especially as we focus on expanding our footprint across Germany, Austria and Switzerland,” said Matt Rodgers, Executive Vice President, EMEA at OneStream Software. “We are honored to receive this recognition three years in a row. We remain committed to helping organizations reduce the complexity of their financial operations and empower the enterprise with insights to support more confident decision making that maximizes business impact.”
The BARC Score Financial Performance Management Report examines global vendors, evaluating criteria on two axes: “Portfolio Capabilities” and “Market Execution”. Vendors evaluated generated more than 25 million EUR in software revenue per year with its product set across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.
To learn more about the report and why OneStream was recognized as a Market Leader, click here to access the full report.
About OneStream Software
OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and machine learning. We empower Finance and Operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.
OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,100 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1,300 employees. Our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more, visit www.onestream.com.
