Online betting site comparison platform GoodLuckMate expands to Japan

In an environment of increasing competition in the Japanese betting industry, the volume of which is estimated to reach $9 billion in 2022, the online betting site comparison platform GoodLuckMate has opened its Japanese platform and entered the Japanese market. GoodLuckMate, the provider of in-depth online betting site reviews, guides, game analyses, and informative content on betting since 2020, has expanded to Japan and now features independent reviews written by experts in Japanese.
Sharing his views on this expansion, GoodLuckMate CEO Nerijus Grenda said, “As of July, we started operating in Japan, realizing an important plan in our 2022 expansion strategy.” Noting that their teams specializing in the betting industry continue their efforts to identify the best betting sites in Japan, Grenda added, "In the coming weeks, we will feature more betting sites and offer additional special perks."
“Japanese betting market has gained strong momentum after the pandemic”
Having expanded to the Japanese market, GoodLuckMate offers Japanese bettors bookmaker reviews, free game guides, bonus offers, and free demo versions of popular slot machines. The company continues to diversify the online betting sites it compares on its platform day by day and is poised to include new players in the market, in addition to popular betting sites, in the coming weeks.
“The Japanese betting market has gained strong momentum after the pandemic”, said Grenda, and added, “Betting is a part of the Japanese culture. This culture, combined with a high technology literacy, positively contributes to the online betting industry."
After Austria and Sweden, now in Japan
GoodLuckMate's Japanese platform offers detailed guides to popular betting games, betting licenses, security features of online betting sites, and all betting related topics. GoodLuckMate differs from other betting site comparison platforms with its expertise, as it only partners with real experts in the betting industry. The Japanese betting reviews featured on the platform are penned by experts with experience in the field. GoodLuckMate CEO Nerijus Grenda says, "It is our priority that players make the right decisions while choosing betting sites”.
