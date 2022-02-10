SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Negative reputation information online including mugshots and criminal records is important to dating decision making, according to recent polling.
A recent online survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of NetReputation.com surveying consumers who use the Internet to support social networking, dating and relationship building has shown that criminal records and mugshots, all now readily available on the Internet, could play a substantial role in dating decisions.
The survey asked adults who use the internet for social networking, dating and or relationship building their likelihood to date someone after finding their mugshot or criminal record online.
An overwhelming majority- seventy-three percent- indicate they would likely not date someone if they found that person's mugshot or criminal record online. Additionally, nearly two thirds of U.S. adults (64%) say they use the internet for social networking and nearly one in five (16%) say they use the internet for relationship building.
About the Survey
The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Netreputation.com from January 11 - 13, 2022 among 2,056 adults ages 18 and older (1,415 who use the internet for social networking, dating and or relationship building). This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact NetReputation.com at 855-728-7813.
About NetReputation.com
Founded in 2015 by Adam Petrilli, NetReputation.com is an award-winning pioneer and leader in Online Reputation Management (ORM). The company offers leading-edge ORM solutions for individuals and businesses including reputation analysis, negative content suppression, optimization and removal, brand promotion and protection and privacy protection. Named the "Fastest Growing Reputation Management Firm in the US" in 2019 and 2020 by Inc.Magazine and "Best Reputation Management Firm" in 2019 and 2020 by Newsweek, among numerous other accolades, NetReputation.com delivers customized strategies and support that builds brands, supports sales and enhances reputations. NetReputation.com is headquartered in Sarasota, FL and has offices in Kansas City, KC, New York, NY, and London, UK.
