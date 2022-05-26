OnlyFans Founder Launching Celebrity Trading Card Platform, Zoop, Backed by Polygon

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
Led by a robust team of Web3 developers and former OnlyFans executives, Zoop is set to launch their digital collectable trading platform powered by Polygon, the decentralized Ethereum scaling ecosystem. Zoop’s platform allows users to buy, sell, collect and trade 3D digital playing cards of their favorite celebrities.
On Zoop, fans can acquire officially licensed, limited edition digital cards, and are able to sell and trade them in a secondary market.
“Zoop is the trusted home for authentic celebrity card drops, enabling all fans, regardless of their technical expertise, to participate in the web3.0 space. We hold users' hands as they compete in acquiring digital collectables in the auction process, show off their holdings to friends and ‘collect-to-connect’ with their favorite celebrities of today and tomorrow. Zoop provides access to communities based on the cards users own, and rewards points to users for their interactions with each other and within these communities. We are excited to be launching Summer 2022,” says RJ Phillips, Founder and co-CEO of Zoop. “It’s a win for the celebrities, creates excitement for the fans and a new way for brands to connect with their customers,” he said.
Zoop is capitalizing on the booming blockchain gamification market, which grew to a $40 billion industry in 2021. And, by 2026, the industry is predicted to grow to $147 billion. By opening up the platform and combining it with today’s influencer-driven creator economy, Zoop’s app allows fans to collect 3D digital trading cards from their favorite influencers and celebrities, fostering a closer connection between fan and influencer. Fans can buy, sell, and trade cards, as well as compete in competitions and challenges to gain points, unlocking special rewards including access to like- minded communities. Zoop’s inclusive ecosystem is creating value for digital trading cards by enabling a fully transparent leaderboard.
The Zoop team will be led by co-CEOs Tim Stokely, tech Entrepreneur and founder of OnlyFans, and RJ Phillips. Tim, who will be joining the team in time for the launch this summer, brings extensive knowledge of the creator economy and a proven track record in building a true tech unicorn while RJ’s expertise in growth and scaling make for the perfect leadership team. Together, Tim and RJ plan to leverage their past career successes and knowledge of the creator economy to ultimately scale Zoop into a global digital trading card ecosystem that drives value for both creators and fans alike.
As a precursor to its initial launch, Zoop is offering a limited number of pre-launch Priority Passes (PP), which reward the earlier adopters with a host of perks, both in-app and real-life, in addition to exclusive airdrops only for PP holders. The first batch of these Priority Passes are available now at mint.zoopcards.com.
Zoop will be building its digital marketplace on the globally recognized Polygon blockchain network. Like Zoop, Polygon believes in Web3 for all, making them an ideal partner and blockchain of choice for the Zoop platform. Their low transaction costs and high security standard make card trading on Zoop safe and accessible for all. Additionally, Polygon’s sustainability commitment to make all their NFTs carbon-negative by the end of 2022 was another important factor for Zoop.
“We're delighted to be working with the Zoop team as they build out their platform on Polygon. Zoop aligns with our mission to bring Web3 technologies to a much broader demographic, and allowing fans to connect to their favorite celebrities via Polygon is another step towards this goal," said Michael Blank, COO of Polygon Studios, who has been providing Zoop with a suite of services such as technical support, Web3 game design and distribution, asset expansion and more.
Zoop's announcement comes just weeks after Instagram began minting their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Polygon's carbon-neutral network as well.
About Zoop
Zoop is building an entire ecosystem based on officially licensed celebrity digital trading cards. Fans are easily able to buy, sell, trade and collect the celebrities and influencers they idolize and admire through cutting edge blockchain technology. On Zoop, fans can build out their card collections and earn fan rewards with exclusive celebrity experiences whilst forging communities of like-minded collectors. Zoop cards garner authenticity through official partnerships with an unrivaled roster of celebrities and brands onboard. To learn more visit www.zoopcards.com.
About Polygon
Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 19,000+ applications hosted, 3.4B+ total transactions processed, ~135M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.
If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here.
About Polygon Studios
Polygon Studios aims to be the home of the most popular blockchain projects in the world. The Polygon Studios team is focused on supporting developers building decentralized apps on Polygon by providing Web2 and Web3 teams with a suite of services such as developer support, partnership, strategy, go-to-market, and technical integrations. Polygon Studios supports projects from OpenSea to Prada, from Adidas to Draft Kings and Decentral Games to Ubisoft.
