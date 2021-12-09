MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
OnMail, the privacy-focused and modern email service, today released an update to its web, iOS and Android apps offering a brand new Calendar to make scheduling events from the convenience of your email inbox easier than ever. Save time and eliminate the hassle of planning meetings and coordinating attendees with a clean and simple new calendar that allows you to respond to new invitations sent to your OnMail and imported email accounts.
Features Included in OnMail Calendar (available in free accounts):
- View calendar by day, week, or month
- Create new events easily and invite guests (including those using other email services)
- Respond Yes, No, or Maybe to new invites sent to your OnMail and imported accounts (e.g. Gmail, Yahoo!, Outlook, and others), without switching between apps
- New Smart Date functionality offers proactive suggestions from OnMail of upcoming open times on your schedule when you select adding a new event
- Automatic and customizable alerts via email about upcoming events before they start
- Display preferences for your OnMail calendar in Light or Dark Mode
- Automatic display of international holidays and recognition of .ICS files
“Scheduling is one of the biggest pain points for all email users today, and OnMail aims to help alleviate that stress,” said Mikael Berner, Co-Founder and CEO at OnMail. “We’ve applied our OnMail design philosophy of clean and simple usability to create a calendar that integrates naturally alongside your inbox. As the need for events and meetings crop up throughout your day, OnMail helps you manage your time seamlessly.”
OnMail is available for Free, Personal ($4.99 per month), and Professional ($9.99 per month) accounts. Calendar is usable on OnMail’s secure and modern email service, which is safeguarded by multiple layers of security, including user-specific encryption keys built with powerful algorithms. OnMail data is encrypted at rest and in-transit. OnMail users can Opt-In to share de-identified ecommerce data with Edison for its aggregated research-backed business model.
