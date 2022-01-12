OnProcess Named a Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Report on Supply Chain Management Service Providers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2022--
OnProcess Technology, a global pioneer powering the world’s circular service value chains, has been featured in Everest Group’s Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPS – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.
Everest Group evaluated 14 leading Supply Chain Management service providers and has positioned OnProcess as a Major Contender. In addition to this, based on OnProcess’s vision, capabilities and market impact, the company was recognized as one of just four Star Performers in the report.
According to Everest Group, OnProcess is one of the few providers that leverages an experience-oriented approach towards its SCM offerings focusing on user interface / user experience (UX) of its solutions. The report also highlights OnProcess’s expertise serving large clients in fast-growing industries such as hi-tech & telecom, healthcare & life sciences.
Everest Group also noted that OnProcess achieved one of the highest buyer satisfaction ratings among all service providers, and was one of few providers that continued to invest in improving user experience and user interface of its solutions.
The report also recognizes OnProcess’s new proprietary cloud-based platform, OnProcess Agora™, as a key strength of the company, and the means by which it can offer its services (across planning, delivery and recovery) in highly agile/flexible models such as SaaS / BPaaS and platform-enabled digital services.
“OnProcess Technology, a specialist service provider with a strong focus on after-sales services and service parts management, strengthens its Major Contender position in Everest Group’s Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPS – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 by enabling more agility/flexibility in its service model through the launch of a new proprietary cloud-based platform, OnProcess Agora™,” said Shirley Hung, Partner, Everest Group. “Its experience-oriented approach, one of the highest buyer satisfaction ratings among all assessed service providers, and significant increase in penetration in industries such as hi-tech and healthcare, helped it earn a Star Performer designation in this year’s assessment.”
“We are honored Everest Group has named us a Star Performer and Major Contender in their latest PEAK Matrix report. Their assessment also provides incredible validation for our new cloud-based technology platform OnProcess Agora™, which is a key enabler of our company’s vision to power the world’s circular service supply chains, putting sustainability and customer lifetime value at the heart of what we do in the as-a-service economy,” said Oliver Lemanski, CEO of OnProcess. “But what makes us even prouder is that according to Everest Group, our clients highlight our proactive approach toward improving performance and partnership orientation as one of our key strengths, and that we achieved one of the highest buyer satisfaction ratings of all service providers.”
About OnProcess Technology, Inc.
OnProcess supplies technology and services that power the world’s circular service supply chains. Providing managed services and digital transformation expertise that streamlines processes, maximizes customer lifetime value, and improves ‘circular’ sustainability goals, OnProcess is a trusted advisor to many of the world’s leading computer, networking, med-tech, wireless, telecommunications, and IT companies.
