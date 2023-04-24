SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2023--
Onramp Invest, the leading, all-in-one digital asset investment platform for financial professionals, announced the addition of Coinbase Prime’s custodian, Coinbase Custody Trust Company, as its trading partner and third custodian service. Added to prior custodian choices, Gemini and Prime Trust, Onramp is the only platform to provide RIAs this level of diverse access and flexibility in their management of client digital asset portfolios.
Beyond the flexibility this gives financial professionals in optimizing client wealth management, the Coinbase Prime integration also adds the following investor benefits:
- Broader access to leading indexes, models, and strategies from Wisdom Tree, Valkyrie Invest, and other providers in Onramp’s Marketplace
- Industry-leading market access and security for client investments
- Investment access to the over 200 Coinbase-vetted cryptocurrencies, many of which were previously unavailable on Onramp
- Access to Coinbase Prime Smart Order Router to optimize trade routing across multiple liquidity venues for best trade execution
“Coinbase has long been a trusted advisory partner for Onramp, and their venture fund is one of Onramp’s investors, but adding Coinbase Prime as a custodian really sets the platform apart,” stated Eric Ervin, CEO and Founder of Onramp. “For the first time, RIAs will have the full power and security that Coinbase brings to crypto investing at their fingertips through Onramp.”
Christopher Amorello, Institutional Sales Manager of Coinbase Prime, added, “Onramp was already a trusted platform to empower RIAs managing client crypto investments. We are happy to add Coinbase Prime to Onramp’s arsenal of RIA tools. We are dedicated to making Coinbase Prime the platinum standard of institutional crypto access and custodianship, and excited for Onramp to bring that standard to RIAs and investors nationwide.”
As of today, the option to choose Coinbase Prime to access crypto markets and custody client assets is available on the Onramp platform. Onramp Invest is also compatible with most existing client management software such as Orion, Morningstar ByAllAccounts, and Advyzon, so RIAs can onboard clients in minutes and start investing on their behalf that same day. Financial professionals can request a demonstration of Onramp Invest at https://onrampinvest.com/book-a-demo/.
About Onramp
Onramp is the all-in-one digital asset management platform for financial advisors, seamlessly connecting traditional and digital asset financial infrastructures. Through Onramp, financial professionals can easily onboard clients to the digital asset investing ecosystem in minutes, view held-away accounts, directly invest in digital assets, and access an expanding library of models, indices, tokenized funds and portfolio management services.
