Automate 2022, taking place in Detroit, MI, June 6-9, is the opportunity to experience the new OnRobot Palletizer, the latest addition to OnRobot’s range of leading-edge collaborative automation solutions. The show will also play host to four spectacular demonstrations that showcase OnRobot’s wide range of collaborative applications.
The OnRobot Palletizer is one of four new applications showcased at OnRobot's booth at Automate 2022 in Detroit, June 6-9. (Photo: Business Wire)
“OnRobot designs and manufacturers no-nonsense hardware and software for collaborative applications,” says Kristian Hulgard, General Manager of the Americas division at OnRobot. “Our ‘application first’ design approach provides a focused and streamlined deployment experience for all users regardless of their robotics experience,” says the General Manager who will be delivering a presentation on palletizing as part of the Robot Logistics Innovations presentations in the “How to Automate” conference track at the show on Wednesday, June 8, 2:30pm-4:15pm.
Visitors to the OnRobot booth #4118 can experience OnRobot Palletizer; a complete out-of-the-box, easy to program collaborative palletizing system. The brand new OnRobot Palletizer released this week is designed to take the pain out of palletizing processes through state-of-the-art hardware and software technology. In collaboration with OnRobot Partner Rotalec, visitors can see OnRobot Palletizer deployed on a Doosan H2017 robot as it palletizes boxes received from a conveyor. In addition, visitors can watch on a big screen as OnRobot’s WebLytics application monitoring software provides real-time insights on application performance.
“The post-pandemic market is experiencing a massive shortage in labor especially for packaging and palletizing, creating unprecedented need for automated solutions. Collaborative systems, like OnRobot Palletizer, are quick and easy to deploy and often have an ROI of 6-12 months depending on the application,” says Brandon Donnell, Director of Projects, at Rotalec, who will be at the booth to showcase the technology and answer questions.
Meanwhile, a pick & place application showcase developed in collaboration with OnRobot Partner EMI Corp will demonstrate custom enhancements for OnRobot’s 3FG15, 2FG7 and VGC10 vacuum grippers. EMI designs and builds in-stock and custom solutions for OnRobot products, from 3D printed vacuum tools to machined fingers for handling grippers. EMI also provides EOAT (End of Arm Tooling) components that are easily adapted to OnRobot’s vacuum grippers including a wide variety of vacuum cups for various material handling applications. Visitors can get up close and personal with the technology at the OnRobot booth and for conveyor fans, a Cobot-Ready Conveyor will be deployed to demonstrate how the technology can be deployed in real-world environments.
OnRobot partner Acieta will also be at the OnRobot booth, presenting a timely showcase of a dual gripper powered collaborative machine tending application. Visitors can witness a FANUC CRX collaborative robot fitted with two OnRobot 3FG15 grippers take on a series of material handling and machine tending tasks. The showcase incorporates Acieta’s unique FastLOAD CX1000, an expandable cell for collaborative applications that can be moved and set up in minutes, reducing downtime and bringing extra flexibility to machine tending automation deployments. “Dual grippers are a game changing technology for collaborative machine tending applications. We’re extremely excited to demonstrate the versatility of OnRobot’s 2FG15 grippers when deployed on our FastLOAD CX1000,” says Steve Alexander, Vice President of Operations WI, at Acieta.
Finally, also at the OnRobot Booth, OnRobot Partner Eckhart will be demonstrating the OnRobot Sander in a live material removal application. Deployed on a UR10e collaborative robot from Universal Robots as part of a Flex Finish Cell developed by Eckhart, OnRobot Sander will show off its sanding skills.
“Sanding is gruelling and repetitive work, but our Flex Finish Cell takes care of all that in a complete sanding solution that incorporates OnRobot Sander technology, ensuring a smooth finish every time,” says Sheldon Coney, Sr. Director of Robotic at Eckhart. “We’re delighted to partner with OnRobot at Automate 2022 and look forward to meeting attendees and helping them bring their automated sanding vision to reality.”
Press Kit: Download images and video here.
About OnRobot
OnRobot is the world’s leading provider of hardware and software solutions for collaborative applications. OnRobot has developed flexible, all-electric finger, vacuum, magnetic, soft grippers and the award-winning Gecko gripping technology in addition to force/torque sensors, a 2.5D vision system, a horizontal 7 th axis, screwdriver, sander kits and tool changers. All offerings are based on the same ‘One System, Zero Complexity’ platform, providing a unified interfacing and customer experience. Data analytics and remote monitoring is available across all OnRobot tools and leading cobot or light industrial robot brands with WebLytics software. Supported by the free, Learn OnRobot e-learning platform, OnRobot makes it easy to deploy collaborative automation on tasks such as packaging, quality control, materials handling, machine tending, palletizing, assembly, and surface finishing. Headquartered in Odense, Denmark, OnRobot also has offices in Dallas, Soest (Germany), Barcelona, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore and Budapest.
