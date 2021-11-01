PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2021--
onsemi (Nasdaq: ON ), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of GT Advanced Technologies (“GTAT”), a producer of silicon carbide (SiC). The acquisition enhances onsemi ’s ability to secure and grow supply of SiC.
onsemi ’s customers will benefit from GTAT’s extensive experience in crystalline growth as well as its impressive technical capabilities and expertise in the development of wafering-ready SiC. SiC is a key component of next-generation semiconductors that provide technical benefits and improve system efficiency in many applications, including electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging and energy infrastructure. onsemi intends to scale and accelerate GTAT’s development of SiC to assure customers supply of critical components and further commercialize intelligent power technologies.
“We are thrilled to have completed this acquisition, which enables us to boost SiC supply as we carry out our mission of building a sustainable future,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and chief executive officer of onsemi. “As we move to a carbon free economy, SiC technology is a key driver to enable zero emissions in high efficiency electric vehicles, renewable energy and charging infrastructure. By integrating GTAT, onsemi can now provide end-to-end power solutions from SiC crystal growth to fully integrated intelligent power modules.”
El-Khoury continued, “We are proud to welcome GTAT’s incredibly talented employees to the onsemi family. Their experience and insights in the SiC space are second to none, and we look forward to working together to drive important new innovations that are critical to the growth of the sustainable ecosystem.”
The acquisition reinforces onsemi ’s commitment to make substantial investments in disruptive, high-growth technologies to drive differentiation and leadership, including in the SiC ecosystem. onsemi plans to invest in expanding GTAT’s manufacturing facilities, supporting research and development efforts to advance 150mm and 200mm SiC crystal growth technology, while also investing in the broader SiC supply chain, including Fab capacity and packaging.
onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. With a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, onsemi creates intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way in creating a safer, cleaner, and smarter world. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.
