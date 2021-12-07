SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
Ontrak, Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced that a 3-year contract has been signed with its largest employer customer for expanded mental health and wellbeing support for employees in 39 countries. The new contract, effective January 1, 2022, adds the flexible features of the Ontrak program to the LifeDojo wellbeing solution.
Jonathan Mayhew, CEO of Ontrak stated: “Our enhanced LifeDojo mobile product has been well received by employers who want to support their workforces with digital mental health and wellbeing solutions that are proven to drive employee engagement and retention, increase productivity and reduce the cost of untreated behavioral health conditions. We are very pleased that a Fortune 500 global technology company with deep digital business expertise selected Ontrak to serve the mental health needs of its employees.”
The expanded Ontrak program enables employees to add a family member or friend who might need mental health and wellbeing support. The two companies will also co-design new product features specifically customized to support employee mental health and wellbeing needs and goals in the 39 countries in which the client operates.
About Ontrak, Inc.
Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.
Learn more at www.ontrakhealth.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, changes in regulations or issuance of new regulations or interpretations, limited operating history, our inability to execute our business plan, increase our revenue and achieve profitability, our inability to recognize revenue, risks of retaining key personnel and customers, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition and substantial regulation in the health care industry, the risks associated with the adequacy of our existing cash resources and our ability to continue as a going concern, our ability to raise additional capital when needed and our liquidity. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plan," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward looking statements may include statements regarding our proprietary IP and technological innovation allowing us to identify, engage, and create lasting behavior change in the lives of those with unaddressed behavioral health conditions and chronic disease. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties we face, please refer to our most recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings which are available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
