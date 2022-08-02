Ooma AirDial POTS Replacement Solution Wins Best Endpoint Product Award from UC Today

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--
Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that its Ooma AirDial solution for replacing obsolescent copper-wire phone lines has been named Best Endpoint Product for 2022 in the prestigious UC Awards from the publication UC Today ( https://www.uctoday.com/unified-communications/uc-awards-2022-winners/ ).
Ooma AirDial, a drop-in replacement from Ooma for obsolescent copper-wire phone lines, has been named Best Endpoint Product for 2022 in the prestigious UC Awards from the publication UC Today. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ooma was chosen by a panel of eight leading unified communications industry analysts ( https://awards.uctoday.com/judges/ ) from a field of five finalists that included Alcatel-Lucent, Jabra, Mitel and Poly.
Analog copper-wire phone lines, also known as plain old telephone service or POTS, are being rapidly phased out by telecommunications providers. This creates a significant challenge for safety devices and business-critical systems that require a POTS line – ranging from fire alarm panels to elevator phones, fax machines, public safety phones, building access systems and more – that often can’t be migrated to voice over internet, or VoIP, service. Meanwhile, the monthly cost of business POTS lines is escalating rapidly and reliability is declining.
Ooma AirDial ( https://www.ooma.com/airdial ) provides turnkey replacement for POTS lines by combining the AirDial base station with virtual analog phone service and a data connection through a nationwide wireless network. With low up-front cost for the base station and for monthly service, AirDial delivers both immediate savings and long-term protection from the “copper sunset” of POTS through a solution that is easy to install and manage.
“POTS replacement is an urgent need for all types of businesses and Ooma shows true innovation in bringing together its experience in hardware, software and communications services to deliver a drop-in substitute for POTS lines,” said Rob Scott, publisher of UC Today.
“We are honored and grateful for this recognition, especially because Ooma AirDial was selected by distinguished industry analysts who are intimately familiar with the entire range of UC product offerings,” said Jim Gustke, vice president of marketing at Ooma. “The UC Award for 2022 validates the excitement we’re seeing for AirDial from both our customers and our channel partners.”
For more information on Ooma AirDial, go to https://www.ooma.com/airdial.
About Ooma, Inc.
Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements.” The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to the functionality, features and performance of, and demand for, Ooma AirDial. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in Ooma’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 filed on April 7, 2021, and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Ooma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
