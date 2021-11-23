JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2021--
Opal Wealth Advisors is pleased to announce that Matthew P. Krouse, AAMS ® has joined as a financial advisor, bringing more than 20 years of industry expertise to the firm.
“Welcoming new advisors into our firm is one of our highest priorities,” said Opal principal and co-founder, Lee Korn. “By joining Opal, advisors gain a powerful collaboration with other professionals. Matt’s strong background in finance and economics and his exceptional people skills add great value to our team. It’s a privilege to support him with all the resources he needs to really deliver for clients.”
Having spent most of his career in institutional wirehouses, Krouse was eager to join Opal, an established independent registered advisor (RIA) based in Jericho, NY. He will be providing financial planning and investment guidance at Opal’s new Westchester County office in White Plains, NY.
“At Opal I have access to advanced technology and a wide range of investment resources, as well as training and professional development,” said Krouse. “They offer the scale, products, and compliance oversight that my clients need. It’s a great feeling to be able to deliver high quality, independent financial solutions as a fiduciary serving my clients’ best interests.”
Before joining Opal, Krouse was a financial advisor at Edward Jones. While there, he served as a financial advisor support specialist and training leader. Previously, he was a financial analyst at Stern Stewart & Co., where he played a key role in helping to open their Southeast Asia headquarters. Krouse graduated from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville with a Bachelor of Science in commerce.
About Opal Wealth Advisors
Opal Wealth Advisors is an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) providing financial and professional development services for both individuals and businesses. Founded by longtime partners Lee A. Korn, Jesse Giordano, and Joseph N. Filosa, Opal Wealth Advisors offers independent advice coupled with fully integrated services, support and technology. With a comprehensive focus on both financial planning and leadership development, Opal Wealth Advisors goes beyond traditional advice, inspiring clients to take control of their finances to achieve financial freedom. For more information, visit Opal Wealth Advisors at www.opalwealthadvisors.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005616/en/
CONTACT: Jesse Giordano, CFP®
Opal Wealth Advisors
jesse.giordano@opalwealthadvisors.com
516-388-7980
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Opal Wealth Advisors
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/23/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/23/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005616/en