Open Systems, the only cybersecurity services provider with Mission Control, today announced it has won the Security MSSP of the Year award at the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2022. The company’s achievements have helped it rise to the top of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) – an ecosystem of independent software vendors and services that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft’s. Award winners demonstrated excellence across security, compliance, identity, management, and privacy during the past 12 months.
“We are honored to be named the Microsoft Security ‘MSSP Partner of the Year,’ and thank everyone at Microsoft and the MISA organization for the outstanding support they have given us. All of us at Open Systems look forward to many more years of collaboration and co-innovation with our friends at Microsoft,” said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Open Systems. “This award truly highlights our Microsoft expertise; which is a critical differentiator for us as a managed security services provider (MSSP) focused on empowering customers to realize the full potential of their Microsoft investments.”
“Our business systems team lives and breathes ERP and other applications, but for everything else, we’re a Microsoft shop. Open Systems helps us with the security components of Microsoft, and Open Systems became the centerpiece of our security program. I couldn’t build a security organization as good as Open Systems Mission Control,” said Jeff DeSandre, Chief Information Officer, AmerCareRoyal.
At the Microsoft Security Excellence 2022 Awards on June 6, 2022, Microsoft announced award winners in 10 categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. Formerly known as the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards, the awards were given to Microsoft partners for the second year. Open Systems won the Security MSSP of the Year award.
“I’m so honored to recognize this year’s award winners. MISA members regularly impress us with their shared vision of helping create a more secure world,” Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security said. “They support this mission through their solutions and services, their dedication to innovation, and their dedication to customers. Security is a team sport, and we are so proud to defend together with our MISA community. Heartiest congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”
MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. MISA members voted on the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, giving them a chance to recognize the efforts of their peers and their commitment to making the world a more secure place.
History With Microsoft
Open Systems is a five-time Microsoft Gold Partner and one of a handful of companies that have received the Microsoft Cloud Security Advanced Specialization and Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization certifications. These achievements ensure the company’s continued place in MISA’s MSSP program, which Open Systems was invited to join when it launched in 2020.
Open Systems Managed Security Services
Open Systems believes a comprehensive and tailored cybersecurity approach is essential for rapid threat detection and an effective response to protect an organization’s most critical assets. The Open Systems MDR+ and Open Systems SASE+ services with Mission Control combine certified experts, exemplary processes, and seamless technology to deliver 24x7 security and connectivity protection specialized to an organization’s environment and business operations.
About Open Systems
Open Systems delivers cybersecurity beyond expectations. Our award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) and secure access service edge (SASE) services connect and protect customers today while increasing their security maturity for tomorrow. Our Mission Control SOCs and NOCs provide 24×7 global coverage for nearly 10,000 locations across 184 countries. As a five-time Microsoft Gold Partner, we help customers better grasp and reduce their attack surface by unlocking the value of their security investments. With our outstanding 97% retention rate, it’s no wonder our customers call it crazy good cybersecurity. Discover more at open-systems.com.
