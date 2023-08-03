ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2023--
Operation HOPE, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping low-and moderate-income Americans thrive in an ever-changing economy, congratulates Jeffrey Schmid, a long-time Board Member of Operation HOPE, on his appointment as the tenth president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Mr. Schmid will remain a member of the Operation HOPE Governing Board of Directors.
“This recognition is so well-deserved. I consider Jeff a friend as well as a trusted advisor to Operation HOPE’s mission and work, and he has been so integral to Operation HOPE’s ability to serve the banking and other financial needs of communities across the country and particularly in the Midwest. We are forever indebted for his support in putting HOPE counsellors inside Mutual of Omaha bank branches when we launched our award-winning HOPE Inside program,” said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer at Operation HOPE. “In addition to his keen intellect and private and public sector experience, Jeff has shown the type of leadership we need as a nation. We are confident that the Kansas City Fed has a capable new CEO, one who knows how to work with people and get things done.”
About Operation HOPE, Inc.
Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230803055538/en/
CONTACT: Operation HOPE:
Bill Mendel, Mendel Communications
(917) 664-1796
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE BANKING FOUNDATION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY
SOURCE: Operation HOPE, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/03/2023 11:36 AM/DISC: 08/03/2023 11:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230803055538/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.