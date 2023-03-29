North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 29F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 29F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.