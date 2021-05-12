BOSTON (AP) — While there was a slight increase in the overall number of confirmed and suspected opioid-related drug overdose deaths in Massachusetts in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, overdose deaths among Black men soared by almost 70%, state health officials said Wednesday.
There were 2,104 confirmed and suspected opioid-related overdose deaths in the state last year, a 5% increase over the prior year, according to a report from the Department of Public Health.
Among Black non-Hispanic males, the confirmed opioid-related overdose death rate increased 69%, from 32.6 to 55.1 per 100,000 people, the highest increase of any ethnic or racial group in 2020.
“The disparities in overdose trends among Black men underscore the need to continue our public health-centered, data-driven approach to the opioid epidemic that is disproportionately impacting high-risk, high-need priority populations,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel said.
Battling opioid use was complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, but Massachusetts is among the states with the smallest increases in all drug overdose deaths last year, officials said.
“Both the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic have underscored the importance of supporting disproportionately impacted communities, and as we address both issues, our administration has continued to focus on equity as a core component of our response,” Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.
The 2,104 confirmed and suspected opioid-related overdose deaths in 2020 was higher than the record 2,102 confirmed in 2016, health officials said. Records have been kept since 2000.
Fentanyl continues to be the main driver of opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts, health officials said. Fentanyl was present in 92% of overdose deaths where a toxicology report was available in 2020, according to department data.