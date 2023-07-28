DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2023--
The Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Epidemiology Forecast 2023-2032 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Research: A Comprehensive Analysis of Epidemiology and Growth Projections in Key Regions
Discover the latest market insights on Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) with this comprehensive market research report. Gain an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology for the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.
Key Highlights:
- Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Burden: Learn about the chronic use of opioids causing distress, overpowering desire, increased tolerance, and withdrawal syndrome.
- Regional Prevalence: Explore how the United States leads the 7MM with the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).
- Demographics: Understand the impact of OUD among males aged 18-25 years in 2022.
- Economic Impact: Uncover the staggering economic burden of OUD, including healthcare, treatment, lost productivity, and more.
Scope of the Report:
- Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Overview: Gain insights into OUD as a treatable mental health condition affecting millions globally.
- Epidemiology Forecast: Explore forecasted epidemiology segmented by age, gender, and severity in key regions.
- Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Report Insights: Access 10-year forecasts, 7MM coverage, and patient population segmentation.
Key Questions Answered:
- Disease Burden: Understand the risks and burdens of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and growth opportunities in the 7MM regions.
- Demographic Insights: Analyze historical and forecasted OUD patient pools by country, gender, and age group.
- Severity Impact: Discover the most affected age segments and severity of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) cases.
- Factors Influencing Growth: Learn about the factors driving the increase in OUD patient pool.
Unlock crucial market data with this Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) market research report, providing valuable insights for informed decision-making.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Report Introduction
3. Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Epidemiology at a Glance
4. Executive Summary of Opioid Use Disorder
5. Disease Background and Overview
6. Epidemiology Forecast Methodology
7. Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Appendix
