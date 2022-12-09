DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022--
The "Opportunities in Personalized Nutrition Solutions, Microbiome Testing for Optimal Health, Gene Circuits and Advanced Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Life Science, Health & Wellness Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) focuses on host microbiome analysis driven personalized nutrition solutions and precision probiotics development. Newer drug delivery carriers such as RBC derived vesicles, non viral gene delivery carriers and a few innovations around gene circuits for advanced therapeutics have also been covered.
The Life Science, Health & Wellness TOE will feature disruptive technology advances in the global life sciences industry. The technologies and innovations profiled will encompass developments across genetic engineering, drug discovery and development, biomarkers, tissue engineering, synthetic biology, microbiome, disease management, as well as health and wellness among several other platforms.
The Health & Wellness cluster tracks developments in a myriad of areas including genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development, nanomedicine, nutrition, cosmetic procedures, pain and disease management and therapies, drug delivery, personalized medicine, and smart healthcare.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Life Science, Health & Wellness
- Red Blood Cell Extracellular Vesicles for Non-viral Gene Therapy
- Value Proposition of Carmine Therapeutics
- Carmine Therapeutics - Investor Dashboard
- Genetic Lysis Circuit Based Therapeutics That Targets Hypoxic Cancerous Tumor Areas
- Gencirq - Value Proposition
- Gencirq - Investor Dashboard
- Mushroom-derived Personal Care Products To Improve Hair Strand Properties
- Active Concepts - Value Proposition
- Active Concepts - Investor Dashboard
- Naturally Derived Optimized Peptides For Wide-ranging Health Benefits
- Nuritas - Value Proposition
- Nuritas - Investor Dashboard
- Cloud Based Bioreactor Design for Process Monitoring and Optimization
- Culture Bioscience's Value Proposition
- Culture Bioscience - Investor Dashboard
- Developing Cell-free Manufacturing Platform for Gene Therapy
- Intergalactic Therapeutics's Value Proposition
- Intergalactic Therapeutics - Investor Dashboard
- Customized Mixed Consortia Probiotics Tailored to the Patient's Gut
- Probiotics with the Potential to Address Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Sun Genomics - Investor Dashboard
- AI-based Precision Nutrition Guidance Solution for Optimal Nutrition
- Personalized Solution Enabling Optimal Health and Performance
- Me Biosciences Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Oral Insulin Tablets as a Promising Alternative to Insulin Injections
- The University of British Columbia's Value Proposition
- Next Generation Monoclonal Antibody for Treating Refractive Rheumatoid Arthritis
- The Medical University of Vienna's Value Proposition
- Multi-layered Gene Circuits Open Up New Avenues in Next-generation Medicine Discovery
- University of Washington's Value Proposition
- Key Contacts
Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Active Concepts
- Carmine Therapeutics
- Culture Bioscience
- Gencirq
- Intergalactic Therapeutics
- Me Biosciences Inc
- Nuritas
- Sun Genomics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjvtt
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005221/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH FITNESS & NUTRITION
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/09/2022 07:09 AM/DISC: 12/09/2022 07:09 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005221/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.