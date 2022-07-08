DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022--
The "Optical Imaging Techniques - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Optical Imaging Techniques Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Optical Imaging Techniques estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Optical Coherence Tomography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.1% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hyperspectral Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $717.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
The Optical Imaging Techniques market in the U.S. is estimated at US$717.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$215.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.
Near-infrared Spectroscopy Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR
In the global Near-infrared Spectroscopy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$90.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$164.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$190.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- An Introduction to Optical Imaging
- Optical Imaging: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Developed Regions: Dominant Consumers of Optical Imaging Technologies
- World Optical Imaging Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)
- Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
- World Optical Imaging Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Key Factors Driving Demand for Medical Imaging Services in Developing Regions
- Growing Healthcare Awareness
- Increased Access to Healthcare and Surge in Number of Hospitals & Clinics
- Proliferation of Medical Tourism
- Optical Coherence Tomography: Major Optical Imaging Technique
- Robust Opportunities for Hyperspectral Imaging
- Near-infrared Spectroscopy Gains Traction
- Photoacoustic Tomography Set to Make Gains
- Optical Imaging Techniques - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Hospitals & Clinics: Dominant Consumers of Optical Imaging Solutions
- Optical Imaging Remains Highly Relevant in Research Laboratories
- Rising Prominence of Optical Imaging Technologies for Pharmaceutical & Biotech Firms
- Growing Investments in Healthcare & Lifescience Sectors Create Conducive Environment for Growth of Optical Imaging Market
- World Healthcare Spending & Growth (in US$ Trillion) and % Real GDP Growth for the Years 2012 through 2018
- High Growth Opportunities in Oncology Care
- Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2012, 2018 & 2040): Number of New Cases Diagnosed
- Growing Adoption in Cardiology Applications Bodes Well
- Demographic Factors Favor Growth
- Market Stands to Gain from Expanding Geriatric Population
- Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050
- Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050)
- Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries (2017)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- ASE Optics Europe
- Canon U.S.A., Inc.
- Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG
- ChemImage Corporation
- Cytoviva Inc.
- Headwall Photonics, Inc.
- Heidelberg Engineering GmbH
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Leica Microsystems GmbH
- Optical Imaging Ltd.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Topcon Corporation
