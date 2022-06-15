Optii Solutions Expands U.S. Team with Several Strategic Appointments

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2022--
Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced several key additions to its U.S. based team. The expansion comes as a post-pandemic surge in travel is fueling demand for hospitality operations solutions amid strains on staff and resources. To meet the increasing demand from hoteliers, Optii Solutions is expanding its sales team with the addition of Elizabeth Katusa as Director of Sales. Prior to joining Optii, Elizabeth served as Director of Sales at The Peninsula Hotel in New York. She brings deep experience from the hospitality industry at Highgate Hotel Group and Gansevoort Hotel Group focusing on corporate, group, and agency sales. Elizabeth will work alongside Hillary Wiles to support hoteliers in their transformation of their operations, and guide them on a path towards increased productivity and profitability.
To better serve its growing U.S. customer base, Optii has recruited another industry expert in Shelley Snyman to strengthen its customer success team as its Director of Operations. Shelley brings over a decade of hotel operations experience where she led housekeeping at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center and Omni Hotels and Resorts, both in Austin, TX. Shelley’s deep knowledge of hotel operations is already translating into solutions and improvements for new Optii customers.
Lastly, Optii rounds out its commercial organization with the addition of Christian Ljungqvist to lead its marketing efforts. Christian brings extensive hospitality technology experience from companies such as SiteMinder, RateGain, and Sabre. By growing Optii’s reach and refining its message, Christian will help ensure that more hoteliers discover Optii and are able to transform their operations and deliver a flawless guest experience.
Deborah Pevenstein, CRO, Optii Solutions, said: “Not only am I fortunate to have such a high caliber team in place, but our customers are as well. With travel surging and labor in short supply, operations solutions are becoming mission-critical. With this expanded team, Optii will be able to reach, welcome, and serve more hotel customers and help them deliver the guest experience they strive for.”
Elizabeth Katusa, Director of Sales, Optii Solutions, added: “I have seen first-hand the transformative change technology can bring to hotels. So it’s an honor to join Optii and bring the most advanced housekeeping technology and operations platform to more hoteliers. I am thrilled to work alongside such a talented team with impressive experience.”
About Optii Solutions
Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.
