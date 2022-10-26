Optii Solutions Launches New Learning Center Experience

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022--
Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced today that it has launched a learning center with enhanced usability, improved search, and content designed for on-the-job learning.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005276/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
Almost every department and member of the operations team comes in contact with some aspect of Optii’s hotel operations platform. It was therefore important to ensure that educational content and accessibility works for a range of roles, cultures, and working environments. Optii’s Learning Center puts search at the forefront to allow users to access information quickly and on any device. Browsable content is organized to be user-centric and mirror common tasks and functions of any given role within a hotel operations team.
Optii prioritizes recruitment from hospitality, and specifically housekeeping and operations. This ensures that the company maintains a close connection and understanding of all levels of hotel operations. While this knowledge is critical to creating a user-centric technology experience, it also serves to ensure that educational information is developed and presented in a quick and effective manner.
Shelley Snyman, Director of Operations, Optii Solutions, said: “In developing learning content for our customers, I always start from a point of putting myself in their shoes. Many of the questions or challenges that operations and housekeeping professionals have, I have experienced at some point during my time in housekeeping. This knowledge helps me develop and structure training material in a way that will help team members get their answers, get back to their task, and be successful.”
Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: “Customer success has always been a top priority for Optii. While critical, the impact of our solution goes beyond productivity gains, guest experience, and cost savings. Optii has become an indispensable tool for housekeeping and maintenance staff in their daily operation, and we are focused on ensuring their success. A lot of the value of Optii is downstream to that.”
About Optii Solutions
Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005276/en/
CONTACT: Rama Samal-McCausland
+44 7842 797728
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE INTERNET OTHER EDUCATION OTHER TRAVEL LODGING EDUCATION TRAVEL
SOURCE: Optii Solutions
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/26/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/26/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005276/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.