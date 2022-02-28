NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 28, 2022--
Optimizely ®, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced Gartner has positioned the company as a Leader in its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms. Optimizely has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant for the third consecutive year based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.
"Being recognized by Gartner as a Leader in digital experience platforms we believe is validation that we continue to outpace the competition and drive business value for our customers through the unique combination of creation and optimization,” said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. “We’re thrilled by this placement, while we also remain steadfast on our journey to continuously innovate, expand our services and help marketers unlock their digital potential to deliver unmatched customer experiences.”
Optimizely’s placement as a Leader in this year’s Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms comes after the announcement of its acquisition of Welcome Software in December 2021 and is not reflected in Gartner’s assessment. Today’s news also follows the announcement that the company has entered into a strategic, multi-year agreement with Google Cloud to deliver next-gen experimentation solutions. Additionally, the company recently announced it has expanded business operations to the Middle East and Africa with the opening of a new office located in Dubai.
Gartner evaluated 16 vendors across critical capabilities, evaluating each company’s completeness of vision and ability to execute for DXPs. Optimizely was recognized as a Leader.
Optimizely’s DXP helps modern marketers around the globe map optimal customer journeys, enabling them to more effectively achieve desired business outcomes. To learn more about Optimizely's Leader position and capabilities, download the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms.
Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, Irina Guseva, Mike Lowndes, Jim Murphy, Gene Phifer, 23 rd February 2022.
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Optimizely
At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely’s 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.
