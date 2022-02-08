Ora Expands Scientific Leadership With New Chief Medical Officer, Gustavo De Moraes, MD, PHD, MPH

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2022--
Ora, Inc., the world’s leading partner for ophthalmic pharmaceutical and device development, announced today that distinguished ophthalmologist and researcher, Dr. Gustavo De Moraes, MD, PhD, MPH, has accepted the role of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
“Ora's technology, operational excellence, and talented team have been critical to building our reputation for accelerating research and development programs to bring improved therapies to patients,” said Ora’s President, Chairman and CEO, Stuart B. Abelson. Dr. De Moraes’ unique skills, knowledge and collaborative data-driven approach will enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value to our clients across every phase of development.”
For over 40 years, Ora has been committed to improving the quality and reproducibility of clinical research in ophthalmology. Its commitment to translational science has given rise to a range of technologies including psychometric scales, imaging techniques, and novel challenge methodologies that complement protocol design and refine operational efficiency. To date, Ora has helped clients earn 55 regulatory approvals.
“Ora has assembled a team of experts dedicated to advising and problem solving within a high-performance operating model that has consistently demonstrated excellence in both decision-making and execution,” said Dr. De Moraes. “It’s a service/delivery model that extends far beyond the traditional offering. Ora’s level of specialization and commitment to ophthalmic innovation is unmatched. I’m honored to be joining their leadership community and passionate about what we can accomplish together.”
Among his responsibilities, Dr. De Moraes will lead Ora’s clinical trial design team of ophthalmic disease experts, statisticians, pharmacologists, and regulatory affairs personnel, as well as guide the development of novel models, endpoints, and technology with Ora R&D. Additionally, he will oversee education, trial safety, and adverse event monitoring for Ora’s global clinical operations and engage with sponsors to assure proper disease subgroup selection in relation to regulatory-validated endpoints.
“Our two-year search for a CMO is complete,” said Ora’s founder, Dr. Abelson. “Not only did the ideal candidate need to be a leading practicing ophthalmologist with a successful academic tertiary referral practice, but he or she also needed to be a widely-published translational researcher, integrated into the international medical community, with experience in clinical trial design and execution. We are proud to announce Dr. De Moraes as CMO.”
Recognized as one of the top glaucoma experts worldwide, Dr. De Moraes has received prestigious honors throughout his academic and professional careers. After earning his medical degree, he solidified his position as a global leader in ophthalmic neuroprotective disorders with fellowships in both retina and glaucoma. In addition to holding a PhD in ophthalmic sciences and a master’s degree in public health with a focus on biostatistics, he also serves as Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Columbia University and as an attending physician at New York Presbyterian. Prior to this, Dr. De Moraes headed the Glaucoma Research Department at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai and conducted research at New York University Medical Center.
“He’s a world-class facilitator of global product development who approaches his work with humility, determination, and a sense of duty. Our company values are exemplified in his character,” Dr. Abelson noted.
With the addition of Dr. De Moraes to the leadership team, a track record of streamlined regulatory approvals, and the powerful utility of a global site and patient network, Ora is positioned for further success in bringing therapeutic treatments to market and improving the lives of patients struggling with vision-related disorders.
