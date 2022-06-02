SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022--
Dr. Kami Hoss, DDS, MS – founder of The Super Dentists and Howard Healthcare Academy, and renowned orthodontist and dentofacial orthopedist – released his highly anticipated book, “ If Your Mouth Could Talk,” which provides a roadmap for reducing the oral health care gap keeping so many from personal and financial success.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly 18 percent of all working-age adults, and 29 percent of those with lower incomes, say that the appearance of their mouth and teeth affects their ability to interview for a job. Further, over $45 billion is lost in productivity in the United States each year because of untreated oral disease.
Others argue that oral health is not a priority for the government, which makes the demand for the information Hoss writes about in his latest book so needed. Nationwide, only about half of the 39 million children on Medicaid or CHIP received dental care (compared to 67 percent of children with private dental insurance). If Your Mouth Could Talk puts power back into parents’ hands to help their children regardless of economics.
“The mouth is the gateway to the body and the most critical organ,” said Dr. Kami Hoss. “However, the mouth-body connection has been neglected by American medicine… until now! If Your Mouth Could Talk is the result of more than 20 years of first-hand experience and research, with health advice that’s right under your nose.”
If Your Mouth Could Talk is a parent’s guide to oral health and its impact on your entire life. The book offers practices that when put into place can add 10-to-15 years to your life. Everything in the human life cycle is related to the mouth – fertility, childbirth, sleeping soundly, success in school, getting a job, mental well-being, avoiding chronic disease, and aging well.
In this groundbreaking work, Dr. Kami Hoss connects the dots between oral health and whole-body health, offering a roadmap to a healthier self. If Your Mouth Could Talk can be purchased for $26.95 (hardcover) at any bookstore, Amazon, or DrKamiHoss.com.
The much-coveted bestseller status was achieved back-to-back last week – USA Today (May 25, 2022) and Wall Street Journal (May 26, 2022). Additionally, the book was already named a “#1 New Release” in the dental hygiene category on Amazon and #1 National Medical Book by Bookscan.
Dr. Kami Hoss is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, the Forbes Business Council, and the Newsweek Expert Forum. He sits on the board of counselors at UCLA School of Dentistry and is a highly sought-after expert who has been featured on NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, and NPR affiliates nationally, as well as in hundreds of newspapers, magazines, and other media outlets. With this extensive background, he has served countless clients and developed a reputation for making dental care accessible. For more information, visit www.drkamihoss.com.
