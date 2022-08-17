NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022--
Orangewood Partners (“Orangewood”), a long-term focused private investment firm, today announced the successful exit of George Industries (“George”), a leading designer and manufacturer of mission-critical and highly engineered components for the defense, aerospace, and industrial sectors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Affiliates of Orangewood acquired George in 2016 in partnership with the founding family who previously owned and operated George for more than 60 years.
Alan Goldfarb, Managing Partner of Orangewood, said, “We are thrilled to have partnered with George to institutionalize the business and position it for future growth while generating a strong outcome for our investors. Under Orangewood’s ownership, George saw meaningful improvement in its performance by executing strategic M&A, recruiting a highly experienced management team to strengthen operations, expanding customer relationships, and enhancing its product offerings. We achieved these milestones by drawing on the full financial and operational resources of Orangewood and believe the company is poised for success going forward.”
Jan Mathiesen, CEO of George Industries, added, “Orangewood Partners has been a terrific partner during a critical period of growth for George. Their collaborative approach and commitment to George’s values and presence in Endicott, NY were critical to our success. We are grateful and proud of what we have achieved with their support and look forward to our next chapter.”
Houlihan Lokey served as George’s financial advisor and Honigman LLP served as its legal advisor.
ABOUT ORANGEWOOD
Founded in 2015, Orangewood Partners is a New York-based private investment firm with a long-term approach. Orangewood focuses on growth-oriented private transactions in partnership with founder-led businesses, management teams and entrepreneurs. The firm’s senior investment team and deep bench of active operating advisors has decades of experience across a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, consumer, multi-unit and related industries. Orangewood manages approximately $800 million of assets and works to build companies into strategic assets in their industries to create long-term value for investors, companies, and communities. For more information, please visit www.orangewoodpartners.com.
