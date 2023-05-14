SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2023--
OrBit Markets, the leading institutional liquidity provider in digital asset options and structured products, has executed its first trades on the newly-launched option decentralised exchange (DEX) Aevo OTC, run by Ribbon Finance. One of the trades was an option on popular alternative token Aptos with DeFi-focused hedge fund Re7.
The trades highlight the growing demand for non-custodial solutions to trade options in digital assets. With portfolio margining, support for a wide range of tokens and the elimination of counterparty credit risk, Aevo is at the forefront of this trend, offering users a transparent, secure, and efficient way to trade digital asset options.
Caroline Mauron, CEO of OrBit Markets, commented on the trade: "We are thrilled to have executed these trades on Aevo OTC, which represent a significant milestone for both OrBit and the decentralised finance space as a whole. The collaboration with multiple prominent players in the digital asset industry showcases the growing adoption of on-chain derivatives and our commitment to providing liquidity and market-making services via the latest blockchain technologies."
Julian Koh, CEO of Ribbon Finance, said: "We are excited to have OrBit Markets as a partner and liquidity provider on Aevo. Their expertise in options is invaluable, and we look forward to working closely with them to build the next-generation options trading platform in DeFi."
Evgeny Gokhberg, managing partner at Re7 Capital, added: "Re7 is pleased to have executed this trade on Aevo, with the support of OrBit Markets. This trade demonstrates our commitment to exploring innovative DeFi applications, and we are excited to be able to trade options on-chain."
About OrBit Markets:
OrBit Markets is the leading institutional liquidity provider of digital asset options and structured derivatives. Founded by a team of former executives in finance and technology, OrBit combines its expert know-how in financial derivatives with the latest blockchain technology. With a mission to develop innovative investment and hedging solutions for digital assets, OrBit Markets offers a wide range of products, including vanilla options, exotic options, and structured derivatives across major and alternative cryptocurrencies. Its services encompass structuring, trading, and market making. For more information, visit orbitmarkets.io
About Ribbon Finance:
Ribbon Finance is a suite of DeFi protocols that help users access crypto structured products and options. By combining derivatives, lending and a proprietary on-chain options exchange (Aevo), Ribbon Finance/Aevo aims to be the one-stop solution for users who want to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile. Aevo is the world’s first high performance decentralised exchange (DEX) for crypto derivatives. Aevo OTC is the first on-chain bilateral options settlement platform, with a focus on altcoin options. For more information, visit ribbon.finance and aevo.xyz.
