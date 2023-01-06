MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023--
Orca Bio, a late-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, genetic blood disorders and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Ivan Dimov, Ph.D., Orca Bio’s co-founder and chief executive officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
The company presentation will take place on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. PST at the Westin St. Francis in the Mission Bay Room on the 32nd Floor.
About Orca Bio
Orca Bio is a late-stage biotechnology company developing purified, high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases and genetic blood disorders. Our investigational therapies are designed to deliver better survival rates with dramatically fewer risks than standard allogeneic stem cell transplants, like graft versus host disease and other debilitating transplant-related toxicities. At Orca Bio, we hope to not only replace patients' blood and immune systems with healthy ones, but restore their quality of life. For more information, visit www.orcabio.com and follow Orca Bio on Twitter: @OrcaBio.
