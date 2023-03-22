PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2023--
Orca Security, the pioneer of agentless cloud security, today announced the appointment of co-founder Gil Geron as CEO. With this move, Orca co-founder Avi Shua will transition to the newly-created position of chief innovation officer and will remain on the board of directors. The strategic changes align both co-founders with their passions for customer success and continuous innovation, respectively, and position the company to maintain its leadership and rapid growth in the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) market.
“In the three and a half years since our initial investment in Orca Security, the company has grown more than 100x and, even more importantly, exponentially expanded its value to customers,” said Oren Yunger, Partner at GGV and Orca Security Board Member. “The driving forces behind the company's success from day one are Gil and Avi, who've been going above and beyond to realize their vision for Orca's innovative platform. We're excited to watch them continue doing so in their new roles, taking Orca to even greater heights.”
The executive-level moves come amidst significant company momentum. Orca secured a patent for its agentless SideScanning technology, was recognized as a top startup employer by Forbes, and was named the AWS Global Security Partner of the Year. Gartner recognized Orca Security as a representative vendor for CNAPP in its 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms, while Frost & Sullivan honored Orca with the 2023 Customer Value Leadership Award (CNAPP). With its strategic partnership with ThreatOptix to deliver agent-based protection of cloud-native applications, as well as Data Security Posture Management, Cloud Cost Optimization and ChatGPT integration, Orca’s platform advancements continue to deliver the industry’s most complete cloud security platform.
“From day one at Orca, my passion has always been solving real-world cloud security problems for customers and enabling their success,” said Gil Geron, CEO of Orca Security. “At the same time, a core part of our DNA has been to push the boundaries of how cloud security should look, which is Avi’s passion – as proven by his SideScanning patent achievement. Aligning our strengths with our roles in the company ensures that Orca not only is the best cloud security platform in the world but also the most loved.”
About Orca Security
Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security that is trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning™ technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world’s most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or take the free cloud risk assessment.
