Clearwater Irrigation Supply ("Clearwater”) and Orchard & Vineyard Supply (“OVS”) have joined forces in an acquisition that closed on March 2 nd, 2022. OVS is headquartered in McMinnville, Oregon. Clearwater is based in Salem, Oregon.
As a full-service agricultural irrigation company, Clearwater helps growers in the Willamette Valley and beyond with their irrigation and water management needs, from pumps and filters to field materials. Clearwater was founded in 2015 by Andrey Kaya, who will continue to lead the business under OVS. A comprehensive company view can be found on the Clearwater website at: https://www.clearwaterirrigationsupply.com/.
OVS is a leader in the agricultural supplies industry across Washington, Oregon, California and New York, with 16 retail locations and multiple distribution centers. OVS plays a key role in the grower communities within its geographic footprint as the leading supplier for all specialty crops and vineyards. OVS supplies a wide range of trellising, training, harvest, pruning, agronomy, irrigation and water pumping products and services. The OVS range of products and services can be found on their website at: https://www.ovs.com/.
Over the last two years, OVS has acquired four irrigation and water systems focused companies, building upon its customized and innovative irrigation capabilities. OVS offers growers a comprehensive solution covering product sourcing and distribution, custom design, installation and consultation for some of the largest commercial growing operations on the West Coast. Previous acquisitions include Davis Pump & Electric Motors of Sunnyside, Washington, acquired in December of 2020, and Cascade Water Systems and Ridgway Supply of Lafayette, Oregon, which were both acquired in July 2020.
Partnering with Cascade, Ridgway, Davis and Clearwater, OVS will be able to offer a wider range of solutions and capabilities to farmers and growers throughout the Pacific Northwest. Joining together also allows OVS to bring increased value to the community of growers through sourcing, pricing, product range, design, services, logistics and industry expertise.
Owner and operator of Clearwater Andrey Kaya said, “To all our loyal and valued customers, thank you for helping us grow this business and for allowing us to serve you for the last seven years. With that, I’m very pleased to be joining the OVS team, along with the entire Clearwater organization. With this acquisition, and the many offerings of OVS, we believe we’ll be able to better serve your irrigation needs, and more.”
“Clearwater has an excellent reputation in the Willamette Valley, and we are extremely excited to add Andrey and his team to the OVS family. We look forward to continuing to provide Clearwater’s clients with the same high quality level of service they expect, as well as giving them access to the wide variety of products and services OVS has to offer,” added OVS President of Agriculture Supplies, Corey Coad.
The acquired companies have begun their integration with OVS and will be rebranding and adopting the OVS name and logo in the near future. The OVS team is excited and eager to welcome Andrey and the Clearwater Irrigation employees to the growing OVS team!
