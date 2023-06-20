PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2023--
Oregon Tool, a global leader in precision cutting tools for the forestry, lawn and garden; farming, ranching and agriculture; and concrete cutting and finishing industries, announced today that current Chief Operating Officer Elliot Zimmer will be promoted to CEO.
Zimmer will succeed Paul Tonnesen, who is stepping down to care for his elderly parents. Tonnesen will serve as an advisor to the company’s board going forward.
Zimmer started as Oregon Tool’s COO in 2022 and brings more than 20 years of experience working in a variety of leadership roles at Lennox International, Dr. Pepper Snapple, McKinsey & Company, and in the United States Army. He has a BS in Systems Engineering from West Point and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
“Oregon Tool has industry leading products, assets, and customers around the world,” said Zimmer. “I’m honored to lead such an exceptionally strong team that is relentlessly focused on delivering exceptional value to our customer partners.”
Zimmer’s appointment will become effective in the next 30 days.
“It has been my privilege to lead Oregon Tool over the last few years, I cannot express my gratitude enough to our passionate and committed team members. The company is in great hands with Elliot, who is a strong leader that is passionate about the Oregon Tool team and its customers. I look forward to seeing the success he drives and the next chapter for Oregon Tool,” said Tonnesen.
Oregon Tool is a global, premium-branded, aftermarket-driven precision-cutting-tool powerhouse platform. The company's portfolio of brands specializes in professional grade precision cutting tools for forestry, lawn and garden; farming, ranching and agriculture; and concrete cutting and finishing. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with a multinational manufacturing and distribution footprint, Oregon Tool sells its products in more than 110 countries under the Oregon®, Woods®, ICS®, Pentruder®, Merit®, and Carlton® brands. The company is the world's #1 manufacturer of saw chain and guide bars for chainsaws and diamond saw chain for concrete and pipe, a leading manufacturer of agricultural tractor attachments, and the leading OEM supplier of first-fit and replacement parts. Learn more at www.oregontool.com.
