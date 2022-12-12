DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022--
The "Organ Preservation Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global organ preservation market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Organ preservation techniques maintain organ functionality for reuse in another human body through surgical procedures.
Furthermore, rising awareness of organ transplants will further boost the growth of the organ preservation industry. However, the risk of organ failure in aged people and the lack of organ donors act as a barrier to the growth of the market. Additionally, the development of robotic surgeries and technological advancement in organ preservative technology will emphasize the growth of organ preservation solutions in near future.
The global organ preservation market is segmented based on technique and organ type. Based on technique, the market is further diversified into static cold storage (SCS) and dynamic cold storage (DCS). Based on the organ type, the market is bifurcated into the kidney, liver, lung, heart, and other organs. Kidney preservation is expected to hold the major market share and the technique that is highly used to preserve kidneys is static cold storage (SCS). The kidney is stored on ice after removal from the donor and then removed from the icebox at the time of implantation.
Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region is expected to hold a prominent position in the global organ preservation market growth. The market growth is attributed to the supportive government funding programs and initiatives in the region promoting organ transplants. For instance, according to the US Department of Health & Human Services, 40,000+ transplants were performed in 2021.
The major companies serving the global organ preservation market include BioLife Solutions Inc., Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Paragonix Technologies, Inc., and Waters Medical Systems, LLC. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.
Companies Mentioned
- 21st Century Medicine, Inc.
- BioLife Solutions Inc.
- Bridge to Life Ltd.
- CryoLife, Inc.
- Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC
- Lifeline Scientific, Inc.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.
- Organ Assist Products B.V. (XVIVO Perfusion AB)
- Organ Recovery Systems, Inc.
- OrganOx Ltd.
- Paragonix Technologies, Inc.
- Preservation Solutions, Inc.
- TransMedics, Inc.
- Waters Medical Systems, LLC
