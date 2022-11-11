DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022--
The "Organ Preservation Market Research Report by Organ Type, Solution, Technique, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Organ Preservation Market size was estimated at USD 343.71 million in 2021, USD 371.71 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% to reach USD 555.34 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Organ Preservation to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Organ Type, the market was studied across Heart, Kidneys, Liver, and Lung.
- Based on Solution, the market was studied across Custodial HTK, Perfadex, and University of Wisconsin.
- Based on Technique, the market was studied across Hypothermic Machine Perfusion, Normothermic Machine Perfusion, and Static Cold Storage.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Organ Preservation Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Instances of Multiple Organ Failure and Growth in the Geriatric Population
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Rising Government & Ngo Initiatives to Encourage Organ Donation
Restraints
- High Cost of Preserving the Organs
- Less Awareness Among the People About the Organ Donation Programs
Opportunities
- Normothermic Machine Perfusion as Advanced Paradigm for Organ Preservation
- Emergence Innovative Technology in the Medical Sector
- Increasing Initiatives to Encourage Organ Donation
Challenges
- Development of Artificial Organs
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Organ Preservation Market, by Organ Type
7. Organ Preservation Market, by Solution
8. Organ Preservation Market, by Technique
9. Americas Organ Preservation Market
10. Asia-Pacific Organ Preservation Market
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Organ Preservation Market
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Company Usability Profiles
14. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GMBH
- Essential pharmaceuticals
- Organ Assist B.V.
- Organox limited
- Paragonix technologies
- Shanghai Genext Medical Technology Co., Ltd
- Transmedics, Inc.
- Transplant biomedicals
- Waters Medical Systems, LLC
- XVIVO Perfusion AB
