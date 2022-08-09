CANTON, Mass. (AP) _ Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $8.7 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.
The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $121.4 million in the period.
Organogenesis expects full-year revenue in the range of $465 million to $490 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORGO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.