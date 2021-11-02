SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2021--
Origin, the employee financial wellness platform, today announced that it has hired Chad Schneider as head of broker partnerships to spearhead its global broker ecosystem. Schneider brings more than 20 years of experience in managing the onboarding, development, and strategy for broker and carrier partnerships in the insurance and employee benefits industry.
“Broker partnerships are crucial in achieving our goal of bringing financial wellness to every employee, everywhere, and Chad’s reputation in the broker community precedes him,” said Matt Watson, CEO and co-founder, Origin. “Chad has a proven track record in building broker relationships and taking companies to the next stage of growth in the channel. We couldn’t be happier to welcome him to the Origin team.”
Schneider joins from Jellyvision, where he was the VP of strategic alliances for the SaaS employee communication platform. Previously, he was the chief sales officer at Code SixFour and was a group manager for Aflac Broker Sales. Schneider has been invited as a distinguished speaker to industry conferences, such as the BenefitsPRO Broker Expo, and has served as the co-founder and co-president of the Downtown Chicago Association of Health Underwriters as well as the national media chair of the National Association of Health Underwriters. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona in marketing and management.
“Financial wellness has never been more important for both employers and employees, and Origin’s unique platform provides the education and tools for employees to understand and take control of their financial health,” said Schneider. “I am delighted to join the Origin team to expand access to this one-of-a-kind technology, as broker partnerships are a crucial path forward to accelerate growth.”
For more information on Origin, please visit http://www.useorigin.com. To join Origin’s upcoming webinar on the trends driving the demand for financial wellness benefits and how Origin can deliver for your clients, please visit https://bit.ly/intro-to-origin to register for this consultant-only event.
About Origin
Origin was founded on the belief that financial planning should be accessible to everyone at every stage of life. Origin is the first comprehensive employee financial wellness platform for the modern workforce. Its integrated solution helps employees manage compensation, benefits, and personal finances in a single place – side-by-side with financial professionals. Origin is the first platform that combines Certified Financial Planners with cutting-edge financial technology that both educates employees and allows them to create, execute, and track their personalized financial plans. Origin’s team is led by repeat founders and is backed by leading VC firms and investors like 01A, Founders Fund, Felicis Ventures, General Catalyst, and Lachy Groom. With Origin, employees have on-demand access to their Origin planner, and a video call or in-app chat conversation is one click away. For more information on Origin, visit http://www.useorigin.com
