OriginClear and Envirogen to Partner on Water On Demand

Described as Water Like An Oil Well™, Water On Demand enables accredited investors to earn royalties from water treatment as a managed service, potentially eliminating all up-front capital for businesses needing to clean their water. How to scale up? That’s where Envirogen Technologies comes in. They have the expertise to operate and maintain these sites, so that OriginClear can focus on finance and asset management for fully outsourced water systems throughout North America, and eventually the world.