Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial facility services platform backed by Alpine Investors, announced today that it has partnered with ColoradoScapes, a leading commercial landscaping services company based in Denver, Colorado. ColoradoScapes is Orion’s first partner in the commercial landscaping industry. Orion plans to build a national platform by partnering with exceptional founder-owned facility services businesses and providing resources to help fuel their next chapters of growth.
Founded in 2003, ColoradoScapes provides full-service landscape maintenance to office parks, homeowners' associations, multi-family residential properties, and retail centers. Jake Willett will continue to serve as the President of ColoradoScapes. Industry veteran Brett Potthoff will continue in his role as General Manager.
“Jake has led tremendous growth at ColoradoScapes and delivered exceptional customer service. We are excited to combine our resources with his operational expertise to accelerate ColoradoScapes' growth and continue expanding the Orion platform,” said Isaiah Brown, co-CEO of Orion.
“Our exponential growth over the past five years has created new challenges and opportunities. We are excited to partner with Orion because its resources and expertise will help us become a bigger player in the Colorado market,” said Jake Willett, owner of ColoradoScapes. “We have always been guided by our mission to deliver exceptional customer service while treating employees like family. Orion’s values, particularly its focus on employees and customers, align perfectly with ours at ColoradoScapes.”
“ColoradoScapes’ reputation for caring about people is evident in its employee culture and customer service. It all begins with Jake and the team in Denver, which is why we’re proud to partner with them.” said Will Adams, co-CEO of Orion.
About Orion
Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with leading family-owned service providers. Orion plans to build a national platform by investing in leading local businesses with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.
About ColoradoScapes
Specializing in landscape maintenance, property enhancements, irrigation management, and snow removal, ColoradoScapes has proudly served large commercial and HOA properties across the Denver area since its founding in 2003. In addition to recurring maintenance services, the company also provides custom landscape design combined with top notch project management. ColoradoScapes' management team brings over 135 years of combined experience and a focus on delivering exceptional service at a fair price.
Transitus Capital and Bell Nunnally served as ColoradoScapes' advisors in the transaction.
About Alpine Investors
Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO program which allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its $2.25 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com.
