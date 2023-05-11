RIVER GROVE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2023--
Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial and industrial field services company backed by Alpine Investors, announced today that it has partnered with CLM Midwest ("CLM"). CLM is a leading, self-performing facilities maintenance provider based in River Grove, IL with a deep network of multi-trade technicians across the Midwest. CLM is Orion Facilities Maintenance (“Orion FM”)’s fifth investment. Orion is building a national facilities maintenance business by partnering with exceptional founder-owned facility maintenance businesses and providing resources to help fuel their next chapters of growth.
Founded in 1998, CLM Midwest is a self-performing facilities maintenance company that provides plumbing, electrical, general carpentry, and other interior & exterior facility maintenance to an array of national, multi-site customers. CLM has a history of exceptional service across the Midwest and is well poised for continued growth across the United States.
“CLM is known throughout the Midwest for their dependable technicians, exceptional service, and commitment to holistic customer care. For the past 25+ years, CLM has gone above and beyond in service to their customers, and we are proud to have the opportunity to partner with them,” said Will Adams, co-CEO of Orion.
“We began primarily as a snow plowing business in the Chicagoland neighborhoods over 25 years ago and quickly expanded our services to provide facility maintenance and landscaping throughout the greater Midwest. We have grown by building a team of incredible technicians and support staff who embody the CLM values. It was important to Guy and me that the partners leading CLM’s next phase of growth continue to invest in our people and quality, as well as continue to provide “CLM’s Finest” services to our exceptional customers. That is why we are so excited to partner with Orion and to back Anna Ruffolo, our CFO and COO for the past three years, as the go-forward president,” says Rose Lollino, co-founder of CLM.
“Rose and Guy created a hugely impressive organization that is capable of meeting any customer need by working with technicians across multiple states. Anna Ruffolo has prepared for this transition by working hand-in-hand with Rose and Guy for the past several years. I could not think of a better go-forward president than Anna to continue living the CLM culture and commitment to quality,” said Isaiah Brown, co-CEO of Orion.
About Orion
Orion Group is a commercial & industrial field services company that invests in and grows market-leading businesses. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.
About CLM Midwest
CLM Midwest was started by Guy and Rose Lollino in 1998 and has expanded with dedicated technicians in seven states. CLM is focused on meeting customer’s every facility maintenance need, including 24/7 emergency response throughout the Midwest. By combining dedicated technicians that service sites and highly experienced operations team members that service customers, CLM is able to provide premium quality work and become a true long-term partner to their customers. CLM’s broad service line capabilities and deep network of multi-trade technicians truly let CLM live their motto of full service ‘curbside to door, ceiling to floor.’
About Alpine Investors
Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program that allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction Alpine has over $11B in assets under management as of December 31st, 2022, and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City.
For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.
For business or media inquiries, please contact Madison MacRitchie atmadison@orionservicesgroup.com.
