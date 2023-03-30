NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2023--
OIC, a leading North American infrastructure investment firm, has announced the expansion of the Infrastructure Growth team, with one promotion and two new additions in the last three months.
“On behalf of our eight partners, I’m excited to welcome Jeremy to the partnership and would like to thank him for contributing to OIC’s core values of intellectual integrity, kindness, and excellence over the last two years,” said Nazar Massouh, CEO and Co-Managing Partner.
“The Growth team has been incredibly successful closing multiple transactions in the last twelve months and driving value for OIC’s investors,” continued Gerrit Nicholas, CIO and Co-Managing Partner. “We’re looking forward to seeing what the expanded team is able to accomplish in a highly attractive market environment for Growth investments.”
Jeremy Glick ( LinkedIn ) was promoted to Investment Partner & Head of Infra Growth to reflect his leadership and strong contribution to building the Growth investment strategy since joining OIC in May 2021. He’s responsible for originating, evaluating, structuring, and monitoring all Growth investments and has been instrumental in leading the first investments in the strategy last year. With his promotion, Jeremy will continue his responsibilities as the Head of the Growth investment platform and becomes OIC’s newest Investment Partner.
Drew Karian ( LinkedIn ) has joined OIC as Managing Director & Investment Principal on the Infrastructure Growth team. He is responsible for originating, evaluating, structuring, executing, and monitoring investments for the Infrastructure Growth platform. Drew brings over 14 years of experience in private market investing, previously as Managing Director with Riverstone Holdings LLC, an asset management firm that invests in private markets across energy, power and infrastructure. While with Riverstone, Drew helped lead investments in the decarbonization, power, infrastructure, exploration and production and midstream sectors. He also served as a member of the board for several portfolio companies.
Ryan Davidson ( LinkedIn ) has also joined OIC as Associate on the Infrastructure Growth team, responsible for all aspects of OIC’s investment efforts within the strategy. Prior to OIC, Ryan worked at TD Securities focusing on sustainable debt origination and advisory, after starting her career covering corporate debt capital markets clients in the auto and industrial sectors.
Jeremy and Ryan are based in OIC’s New York City office, while Drew is based in OIC’s Houston office. The recent hires bring the Growth team to eight dedicated team members.
“Being able to contribute to OIC’s success through our new strategy has been a great opportunity. In a short amount of time, the team has closed multiple investments, built a robust pipeline and I’m confident that we can take advantage of compelling opportunities in the current market,” added Jeremy Glick, Investment Partner.
About OIC
With over $3 billion in assets under management, OIC invests in North America and select international markets. OIC’s unique partnership approach – for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs – cultivates creative credit, equity, and growth capital solutions to help middle market businesses scale and deploy sustainable infrastructure. OIC’s target investment sectors include energy efficiency, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure, sustainable power generation, renewable fuels, waste & recycling, water, transportation, and agriculture. OIC was founded in 2015 by a team of energy and sustainability veterans, successful infrastructure investors, and former asset owners and industry operators. Across OIC’s platform is a team of nearly 40 professionals based in New York City, Houston and London. For more information, please visit www.OIC.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005004/en/
CONTACT: Reyno Norval
+1 (212) 292-0345
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER ENERGY UTILITIES FINANCE ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Orion Infrastructure Capital
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/30/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/30/2023 09:04 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005004/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.