ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA) announced today the completion of an equity investment by its Strategic Solutions group in a 150 MW wind power farm located near Amarillo, TX. The wind power farm consists of 75 wind turbines that supply electricity to communities in Armstrong and Carson counties and surrounding areas.
This transaction is ORIX USA’s first investment in U.S. wind energy and represents the platform’s growing focus on renewables through strategic, innovative investments in solar, biofuel and wind projects. This investment contributes to the firm’s continued commitment to serve as a global renewable energy operator and investor and assist in climate change mitigation efforts through its business activities.
“ORIX Group has a strong track record of actively supporting global decarbonization across a range of sustainable asset classes. As many businesses shift toward clean energy initiatives with the new U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, ORIX USA is prepared to meet increasing demands for experienced investors to provide capital to middle market companies,” said Neil Winward, Head of ORIX USA’s Strategic Solutions group. "Wind energy remains an integral component of the sustainable energy transition, so as we look to further expand our global renewables efforts, this investment is a natural next step.”
This transaction follows ORIX USA’s 2021 investment in BC Organics Anaerobic Digestion Facility, a commercial biorefinery in Wisconsin, and 2022 investment in three additional anaerobic digestion facilities in Iowa and South Dakota. In the past two years, ORIX USA’s parent company ORIX Group has also made a significant investment in global renewable energy company Elawan Energy S.L., and acquired a stake in India-based renewable energy company Greenko Energy Holdings.
“As a premier middle market financing firm in the U.S., we combine our deep understanding of the renewable energy sector with the ability to navigate and structure complex investments to create value,” added Ravi Singh, Managing Director, ORIX USA. “Expanding to wind power enables us to further meet counterparty needs for flexible capital solutions with optimal financing capabilities, and reinforces our commitment to sustainable investing.”
Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as legal advisor to ORIX USA. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA)
Since 1981, ORIX USA has served the middle market with creative and flexible capital solutions, delivering through a capital base that combines the strength of its balance sheet with funds from third-party investors seeking access to attractive alternative investments. With a focus on private credit, real estate and private equity, ORIX USA and its subsidiaries — ORIX Advisers, ORIX Capital Partners, Signal Peak Capital Management, Boston Financial, Lument, NXT Capital and RB Capital — have over 1300 employees across the U.S. and Brazil. ORIX USA and its family of companies have $85.2 billion in assets, which include $27.2 billion of assets under management, $46.9 billion in servicing and administration assets, and approximately $11 billion in proprietary assets, as of June 2022. Its parent company, ORIX Corporation, is a publicly owned international financial services company with operations in 28 countries and regions worldwide. ORIX Corporation is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8591) and New York Stock Exchange (IX). For more information, visit orix.com.
